Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $378,000 Stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its position in Clearway Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,246,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,619,000 after purchasing an additional 204,217 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Clearway Energy by 49.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,328,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,939,000 after purchasing an additional 767,961 shares in the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its position in Clearway Energy by 8.9% during the third quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 832,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,617,000 after purchasing an additional 68,023 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Clearway Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 547,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Clearway Energy by 751.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 286,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 252,548 shares in the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $35.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average is $24.67.

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.52). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.63 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.3964 dividend. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 345.65%.

CWEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

