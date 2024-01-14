Achain (ACT) Trading Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a market cap of $1.33 million and $199,711.35 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002644 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001733 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001941 BTC.

About Achain

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

