ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Price Performance
NASDAQ AEY opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average is $3.91. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 103.61%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group
About ADDvantage Technologies Group
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ADDvantage Technologies Group
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- What are dividend payment dates?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.