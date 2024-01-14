ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Price Performance

NASDAQ AEY opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average is $3.91. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 103.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEY. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 477.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 62,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 56,410 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

