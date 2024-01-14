Adirondack Trust Co. Acquires New Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,867,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,859,000 after purchasing an additional 320,153 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $490,520,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,271,000 after purchasing an additional 264,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 587.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 296,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,737,000 after purchasing an additional 253,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of EME stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.98. The company had a trading volume of 216,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,650. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.47 and its 200 day moving average is $209.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.63 and a fifty-two week high of $227.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.02.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.90. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

