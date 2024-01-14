Adirondack Trust Co. Has $351,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Adirondack Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

IWO traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $243.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,644. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $258.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.45 and its 200-day moving average is $233.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

