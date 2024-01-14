Adirondack Trust Co. Has $383,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Adirondack Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,428 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,748,000. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,572,000. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 584,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,539,000 after acquiring an additional 26,677 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VEA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,138,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,809,066. The stock has a market cap of $117.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.45. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $48.16.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

