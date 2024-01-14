Adirondack Trust Co. Has $95,000 Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 320.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,386,359.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,576 shares of company stock worth $118,482,205 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on PANW shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.95.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $325.24. 3,195,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,225. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.54 and a 52 week high of $330.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.55 billion, a PE ratio of 184.80, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.73.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

