Adirondack Trust Co. Makes New Investment in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LQD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $917,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,071,000 after acquiring an additional 53,585 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 35,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,478,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,882,880. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.26. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $112.51.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

