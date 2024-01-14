Adirondack Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Adirondack Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,264 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,408,525,000 after purchasing an additional 969,207,649 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,307.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,774 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,511.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,121,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,759 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,212,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,242 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,732.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 603,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,559,000 after buying an additional 570,233 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,741,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,311. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $111.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.41.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.