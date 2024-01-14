Adirondack Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Adirondack Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 229.8% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $6,569,000. Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 61.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 805,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,894,000 after buying an additional 305,034 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $73.12. 4,494,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,131,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $99.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.58.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.75%.

Several brokerages have commented on MDLZ. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

