Adirondack Trust Co. Sells 111 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Adirondack Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.11. 1,011,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $150.86 and a 1-year high of $244.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.85.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

