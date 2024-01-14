Adirondack Trust Co. Sells 614 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Adirondack Trust Co. lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,874 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 136.9% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.35. The stock had a trading volume of 11,919,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,932,130. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $165.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.55 and its 200-day moving average is $87.16.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

