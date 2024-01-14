Adirondack Trust Co. Takes Position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 323.4% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WLY traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.20. 298,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,265. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $49.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 0.91.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $492.81 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is -66.99%.

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Kissner acquired 16,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $501,961.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,632.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Todd Zipper sold 3,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $122,457.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,411.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Kissner bought 16,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $501,961.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,705 shares in the company, valued at $779,632.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

