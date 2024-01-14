Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,585 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.21.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,565 shares of company stock valued at $25,777,527. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $596.54. 1,472,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $633.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $599.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $552.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

