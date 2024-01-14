Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $212.60

Shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 212.60 ($2.71) and traded as high as GBX 217 ($2.77). Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 215 ($2.74), with a volume of 177,281 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.70) price target on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

The company has a market cap of £467.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,388.89, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 207.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 212.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

