AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS) Shares Sold by Spreng Capital Management Inc.

Spreng Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF by 124.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF by 183.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CWS opened at $58.78 on Friday. AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $59.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.94 million, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.42.

The AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (CWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation and outperform the S&P 500 Index by holding a focused group of US-listed stocks using proprietary models.

