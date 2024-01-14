Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the December 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 106.0 days.

Aena S.M.E. Stock Up 0.8 %

Aena S.M.E. stock opened at $184.75 on Friday. Aena S.M.E. has a 12-month low of $137.35 and a 12-month high of $188.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.45.

About Aena S.M.E.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. It operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

