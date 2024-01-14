AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, an increase of 77.1% from the December 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 297.5 days.

Shares of AGF Management stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44. AGF Management has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $6.97.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

