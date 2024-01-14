Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Short Interest Update

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Air China Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of AIRYY stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.98. Air China has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $19.67.

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter. Air China had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air China will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Air China Company Profile

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

