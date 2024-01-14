Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AL. StockNews.com upgraded Air Lease from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.83.

Air Lease Price Performance

Shares of AL opened at $39.89 on Wednesday. Air Lease has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $46.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.51 and its 200 day moving average is $39.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.70.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $659.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.17 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Lease will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Lease

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Air Lease by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Air Lease by 177.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 17,836 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Air Lease by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA bought a new stake in Air Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Air Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $761,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

