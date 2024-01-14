Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Susquehanna lowered Air Transport Services Group from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Transport Services Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.89. Air Transport Services Group has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.08.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $523.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.70 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 10.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Michael L. Berger purchased 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.61 per share, for a total transaction of $34,844.85. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 52,354 shares in the company, valued at $764,891.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 714.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 47,129 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

