Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Susquehanna

Susquehanna downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Susquehanna currently has $40.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $39.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ALK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Alaska Air Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Alaska Air Group from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

ALK stock opened at $35.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.58. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 78.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth about $980,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

