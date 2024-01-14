Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW) Short Interest Down 37.5% in December

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the December 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTLW. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,898,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,012 shares during the period. Sonic GP LLC purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 229.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 161,154 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 22.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTLW opened at $1.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23. Algoma Steel Group has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $2.20.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

