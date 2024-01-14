Algorand (ALGO) Market Cap Reaches $1.54 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 14th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and approximately $37.62 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000447 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00087262 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00030695 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00024013 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008142 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006870 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,043,041,567 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

