Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,111 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC owned 0.14% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 144.3% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAI stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,277,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,171. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average of $27.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $28.78.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

