Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,130,000 after buying an additional 3,726,138 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,816,000 after acquiring an additional 205,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,697,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,011,000 after purchasing an additional 71,384 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,015. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.65. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $234.05. The company has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

