Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Has $2.98 Million Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,087 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF makes up about 1.7% of Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,443,000 after purchasing an additional 16,965 shares during the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 237,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,309,000 after purchasing an additional 16,935 shares during the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 207,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,321,000. Finally, Bayshore Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 81,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period.

Shares of AVES traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,777. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a one year low of $40.63 and a one year high of $46.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.19.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

