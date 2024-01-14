Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Purchases 26,454 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 160,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,454 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for 4.2% of Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $7,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFSD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of DFSD stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.07. 227,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,206. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.76 and a 200 day moving average of $46.56. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $47.15.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

