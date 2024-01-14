Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,888 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the period. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, 25 LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 94.6% in the second quarter. 25 LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

BATS DISV traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.51. The stock had a trading volume of 259,291 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.29.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

