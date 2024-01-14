Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,153 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,153 shares during the period. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,050,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIRI. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.07.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.21. The stock had a trading volume of 8,442,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,555,687. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.77.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.20% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

