Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 4,108 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,469 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $39,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,400,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,798,000 after purchasing an additional 57,633 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,980,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,863,000 after purchasing an additional 55,142 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,870,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,668,000 after purchasing an additional 20,341 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,405,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,479,000 after purchasing an additional 9,386 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,673,000 after purchasing an additional 141,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $79.40 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.98 and a 12 month high of $81.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.04.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.26. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $390.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.31 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

