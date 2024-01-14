Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 2.21% of National Western Life Group worth $35,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in National Western Life Group by 170.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 65 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in National Western Life Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in National Western Life Group by 340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in National Western Life Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Western Life Group in a report on Sunday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Western Life Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWLI opened at $483.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $481.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.30. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.02 and a 1-year high of $488.90. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.69.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $18.30 EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter.

National Western Life Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. National Western Life Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.07%.

About National Western Life Group

(Free Report)

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

Further Reading

