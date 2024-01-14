Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $36.33 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 504,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,274 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $36,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,186,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $86.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. DZ Bank lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.39.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

