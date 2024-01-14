Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $38.51 Million Stock Position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,147,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,803 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 5.83% of Myers Industries worth $38,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 13.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 28.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 14.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Myers Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myers Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MYE stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. Myers Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $26.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average is $18.40. The company has a market capitalization of $685.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Myers Industries had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.74 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Myers Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Myers Industries Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

