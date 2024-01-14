Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $41.54 Million Investment in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 261,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,540,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 19.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 32.7% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 6.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 14.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Stock Down 3.0 %

Repligen stock opened at $173.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.41. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.03. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $110.45 and a 52-week high of $200.98.

Insider Activity

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total transaction of $557,328.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,431.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Repligen from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.50.

Repligen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading

