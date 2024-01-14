Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 70,884 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 70,884 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $44,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 260.0% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DECK. Citigroup cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $665.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total transaction of $4,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total transaction of $4,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,917 shares of company stock valued at $16,516,349. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

NYSE:DECK opened at $706.68 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $395.90 and a 1-year high of $723.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $669.78 and a 200 day moving average of $580.77. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.