Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 80,450 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,295,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,450 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $37,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,106,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,393,000 after acquiring an additional 13,211,331 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 486.7% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,634,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844,615 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth about $94,987,000. State Street Corp raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 62.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,077,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493,491 shares during the period. Finally, HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 32.2% in the second quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,792,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $73,552.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 50,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,499.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ZI. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.55.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.17. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $30.98.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $313.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.76 million. As a group, analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

