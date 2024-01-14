Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in December

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Ambu A/S Stock Performance

Shares of AMBBY opened at $16.86 on Friday. Ambu A/S has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.01.

Get Ambu A/S alerts:

About Ambu A/S

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Ambu A/S develops, produces, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. It provides anaesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics products. The company offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes, rhinolaryngoscopes, duodenoscopes, cystoscopes, and display units; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

Receive News & Ratings for Ambu A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambu A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.