Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in December

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Ambu A/S Stock Performance
Shares of AMBBY opened at $16.86 on Friday. Ambu A/S has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.01.
About Ambu A/S
