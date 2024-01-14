American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AMH. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.36.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average of $35.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $28.78 and a 52-week high of $37.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.62%.

In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,677.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,677.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $249,892.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,996.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 255,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after buying an additional 13,647 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,597,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,037,000 after buying an additional 134,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after buying an additional 34,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

