American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. decreased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 75.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.85.

American Tower Trading Up 0.9 %

American Tower stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,763,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.63 billion, a PE ratio of 136.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.21.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

