Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AP opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 0.72.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 971,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 4th quarter valued at $608,000. Institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

