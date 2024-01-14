Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AP opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 0.72.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter.
About Ampco-Pittsburgh
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).
