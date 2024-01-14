Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $64.19

Shares of Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 64.19 ($0.82) and traded as low as GBX 53.35 ($0.68). Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at GBX 55 ($0.70), with a volume of 80,687 shares trading hands.

Anglo Asian Mining Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 64.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 63.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £62.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,500.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Anglo Asian Mining Company Profile

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. Anglo Asian Mining PLC was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Baku, Azerbaijan.

