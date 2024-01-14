Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Holdings Cut by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in AON were worth $13,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 34.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 134.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 16.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of AON by 46.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of AON by 5.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on AON shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.31.

AON stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $300.24. The stock had a trading volume of 755,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,160. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.51. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $280.89 and a twelve month high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 18.71%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

