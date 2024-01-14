Aragon Trading 13.9% Higher This Week (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 14th. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.45 or 0.00015094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aragon has a market cap of $278.59 million and $6.86 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aragon has traded up 13.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aragon Profile

Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,179,247 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org.

Aragon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

