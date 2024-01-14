Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,356,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,884,723,000 after buying an additional 158,668 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.7% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,033,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,592,000 after buying an additional 37,097 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 5.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,429,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,014,000 after buying an additional 243,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 14.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,145,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,340,000 after buying an additional 523,613 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 106,777.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,578,000 after buying an additional 2,814,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.31.

NYSE AON opened at $300.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $314.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.51. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $280.89 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

