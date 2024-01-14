Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,177 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 43.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,236 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 7.9% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Fortinet by 4.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 198,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Fortinet by 7.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 133,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp raised its position in Fortinet by 27.7% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 104,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 22,754 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Fortinet by 9.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $448,218.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,189.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,189.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,416 shares of company stock worth $7,025,948 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Up 0.3 %

Fortinet stock opened at $62.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.