Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,163 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $31,729,398.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 691,879,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,631,133,967.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,162,222 shares of company stock worth $186,462,891 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $162.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $187.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.48 and a 200 day moving average of $144.52. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $164.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.35.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

