Arista Wealth Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Arista Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 133.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,770 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.6% of Arista Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Arista Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SPLG traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $56.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,032,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,168,737. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.27 and a 200-day moving average of $52.60. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.75 and a fifty-two week high of $56.29.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

