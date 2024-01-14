Arista Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.84 Million Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Arista Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Arista Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOOG traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $272.98. 78,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,266. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $212.07 and a 52 week high of $274.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.89.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

