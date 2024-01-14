Art de Finance (ADF) Price Hits $1.18 on Top Exchanges

Art de Finance (ADF) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Art de Finance has traded down 36.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Art de Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00002739 BTC on exchanges. Art de Finance has a market capitalization of $126.21 million and approximately $278,026.60 worth of Art de Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Art de Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 39.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Art de Finance

Art de Finance’s launch date was April 24th, 2023. Art de Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,391,553 tokens. The official message board for Art de Finance is medium.com/@art_de_finance. Art de Finance’s official Twitter account is @artdefinance. Art de Finance’s official website is www.artdefinance.io.

Buying and Selling Art de Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Art de Finance (ADF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Polygon platform. Art de Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 107,391,553 in circulation. The last known price of Art de Finance is 1.18163752 USD and is up 3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $256,209.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.artdefinance.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Art de Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Art de Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Art de Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Art de Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Art de Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.